 Motorcycle hits van, two injured on Kunia Road | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Hawaii News | Top News

Motorcycle hits van, two injured on Kunia Road

  • Sept. 2, 2019
  • Updated 12:08 a.m.

Two people were transported to the hospital in critical condition after the motorcycle they were riding hit a van on Kunia Road.

Emergency Medical Services personnel reported that the injured were a man and a women in their mid-20s.

No further information was available.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Police investigation briefly closes Honolulu-bound lanes of H3
Next Story
Asian American Korea War hero gives what may be ‘final’ talk
Looking Back

Scroll Up