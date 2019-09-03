Top Hawaii musicians join forces to record music video in support of Mauna Kea protest

Inspired by the recent events on Mauna Kea, more than three dozen of Hawaii’s most accomplished recording artists and composers joined their voices in unity to record “Ku Haʻaheo E Kuʻu Hawaiʻi.”

The song, composed by kumu Hinaleimoana Wong, has become an anthem of the Mauna Kea protest, and a call for unity. It has been sung often by the kiai, or “protectors,” of Mauna Kea who oppose the construction of a $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope on the mountain.

No Hoku Hanohano award-winning singers such as Robert Cazimero joined forces with Amy Hanaiali‘i, Keali‘i Reichel and others in a video produced and posted to Instagram on Sunday by Oiwi TV.

“Ku Ha‘aheo,” produced by a team including Kaneokana, Chad Takatsugi, Zachary Lum, Michael Grande and Island Sounds Studio, will be included on a soon-to-be released album titled “Kuha‘o Maunakea” — a compilation featuring 18 new compositions “documenting the events and swell of Hawaiian community unity around aloha ‘aina associated with the Ku Kiai Mauna movement.”

The album will be available digitally via iTunes in late September, with 100% of all sales to be donated to the Hawaiian Unity and Liberation Institute (HULI), a group that provides logistical support to the “protectors” on the front lines of Mauna Kea.