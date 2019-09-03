Reunions calendar

AIEA

>> Class of 1969: 50th reunion Oct. 12, Hawaii Okinawa Center. Info: 271-9622, 351-7161, 450-4737 or 228-6095; or email aiea69reunion@gmail.com.

BALDWIN

>> Class of 1969: 50th-reunion events include golf tournament Sept. 19 at Waiehu Golf Course; formal program Sept. 20 at Maui Beach Hotel; and get-together Sept. 21 at Dani’s Catering in Wailuku. Info: bhsclassof69reunion@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page of Henry Perrine Baldwin High School Class of 1969 Reunion.

CAMPBELL

>> Class of 1969: 50th-reunion events include golf tournament at Barber’s Point, Sept. 27 at 8 a.m., followed by picnic at White Plains Beach (Pavilion 1795) at 11 a.m.; and banquet at Hampton Inn & Suites, Sept. 28 at 5 p.m. RSVP: email bisel001@hawaii.rr.com, ckiwata@gmail.com. Info: facebook.com/jchsclassof69.

>> James Campbell High School Alumni & Community Foundation: General membership and board meetings are held third Saturday monthly. Info: 372-3562, email admin@jchsalumni.org or visit the Facebook page of JCHS Alumni & Community Foundation.

CASTLE

>> Class of 1967: 70th Birthday Celebration, Oct. 21-24, Las Vegas. Info: https://castle67.com.

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact list for 50th reunion in 2020. Info: 778-5467, email catsb.hawaii@gmail.com.

FARRINGTON

>> Class of 1953: 67th reunion, March 22-27, 2020, in Las Vegas. Info: 293-5406.

>> Class of 1957: Updating contact list. Info: 383-5658, 232-7499, 841-8555.

>> Class of 1963: Get-togethers, 11 a.m. third Wednesday monthly, Moanalua 99 (near Watanabe Bakery). Info: 833-3459.

>> Class of 1965: Monthly luncheons, 11 a.m.-2 p.m. third Friday monthly, Moanalua 99 Food Court (stage area). Info: 387-8547, email kalihikids@gmail.com or mail to FHS ’65 Alumni Club, 877-1 Ala Lilikoi St., Honolulu 96818.

Class of 1968: Updating contact list for 70th Birthday Celebration, Nov. 5-9, 2020, in Las Vegas. Also holding luncheons, 11 a.m. first Monday or Tuesday monthly, Moanalua 99. Info: 282-4201, 699-3435.

>> Class of 1969: 50th-reunion events, Nov. 15-18, Las Vegas. Also, get-togethers, 5:30 p.m. first Wednesday monthly, Golden City Restaurant. Email ebatak001@hawaii.rr.com, leestoeck@hawaii.rr.com or midgiet@hawaii.rr.com.

>> Class of 1971: Monthly reunions, 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. first Wednesday monthly, 99 Ranch. Info: 233-9645.

>> Class of 1973: Updating contact list for 65th Birthday Bash, Nov. 13-15, 2020, in Las Vegas. Info: 387-8614, 626-8580; or email ladiwong@aol.com.

>> Class of 1980: Class picnic, Sept. 15, Sand Island State Park. Also updating contact list for 40th reunion in Las Vegas in October 2020. Info: 833-8731 or email fhs.1980@yahoo.com

HILO

>> Classes of 1961-64: Multi-class reunion, Oct. 28-30, Las Vegas. Info: HHS61234.com or email dmiyashiro@atlasinsurance.com.

>> Class of 1964: 55th-reunion events in Hilo include golfing on Sept. 20; dinner on Sept. 21; and picnic at Gilbert Carvalho Park on Sept. 22. Info: 935-3890 or email dmiyashiro@atlasinsurance.com.

KAILUA

>> Class of 1959: 60th reunion, Oct. 14-17, with events at Kalama Beach Club, Bishop Museum and Pagoda Hotel. Info: 262-7806.

KAIMUKI

>> Class of 1960: Updating contact list for reunion events in 2020 in Honolulu (May) and Las Vegas (October). Info: 358-6930, email pearlmori42@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1967: 70th Birthday Bash, Oct. 21-23, in Las Vegas. Email wayne.shibata@hawaiiantel.net.

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact list for reunion in 2020. Email kaimukihs1970@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1974: 45th reunion, Oct. 26, 5-9 p.m., Cinnamon’s at the Ilikai. RSVP by Oct. 5. Email kaimuki74@gmail.com.

>> Class of 1977: Updating contact list for “60 Years of Aloha! Birthday Bash,” Oct. 5, 5 p.m., Natsunoya Tea House. Info: 351-7281, 256-4847; kaimuki77.org.

>> Class of 1979: “Good Times” 40th Reunion, Nov. 2, 3-9 p.m., Hawaiian Brian’s. Dress in ’70s-themed fashions and styles. Info: 517-7119 (text), khs79.com.

>> Class of 1994: 25th reunion, Sept. 28, 6 p.m., Square Barrels. For details, visit the Facebook page of Kaimuki High School Class of 1994.

KALANI

>> Class of 1962: 75th Birthday Celebration buffet luncheon, 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 27, 3660 on the Rise. 395-0707, 479-1704, 62falcons.com

>> Class of 2000: Updating contact information and seeking reunion planning committee members. Info: email brandonsugiura@yahoo.com.

KOHALA

>> Class of 1969: 50th reunion, Sept. 7, 4-8:30 p.m., Kamehameha Park Room. Info: 753-5999 or email kohala1969@yahoo.com.

LEILEHUA

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact information for 50th reunion. Email asue338@gmail.com or visit the Facebook page of Leilehua High School 1970.

MAUI

>> Class of 1955: Updating information for 64th reunion, Sept. 18-19, Las Vegas. Info: 988-3402, 562-972-0742, 949-521-4066.

>> Class of 1956: Holding a reunion Oct. 12, Las Vegas. Info: 423-2439, 536-0723.

ROOSEVELT

>> Class of 1970: Updating contact information for 50th reunion in 2020 and other events. Info: email rhsriders1970@gmail.com, 1970rhs.com.

SAINT LOUIS SCHOOL

>> Class of 1970: Updating information for 50th anniversary reunion in 2020 and fundraising for endowment gift. Info: 592-5043, email bnuibe@hotmail.com.

WAIANAE

>> Class of 1969: Vegas 50th Reunion, Oct. 13-17, Las Vegas. Info: 218-5727, 216-8970; or email earlmatsumoto@hotmail.com or memeakana@aol.com.

>> ’70s reunion: Updating contact information for reunion of Waianae High School graduating classes of the 1970s. Still seeking representatives from the classes of 1970, ’77 and ’78. For Class of ’71, email anniedistajo@ymail.com; Class of ’72, email susie3154@gmail.com, gesulga7@comcast.net or cecilia0312@gmail.com; Class of ’73, email candysuiso@seariderproductions.com, dpaakaula@aol.com, lynn@elite-mechanical.com, skush1030@gmail.com, cynthiamilles@hotmail.com or HDelaCruz@wcchc.com; Class of ’74, email krsouzaohana@gmail.com or jkakafox@yahoo.com; Class of ’75, email scaporoz@rcchawaii.org; Class of ’76, email aohoku@yahoo.com; Class of ’79, email celadmin@hawaii.rr.com.

WAIPAHU

>> Class of 1967: 70th Birthday Celebration events include an Oct. 7 gathering in Las Vegas; karaoke on Oct. 21; golfing on Oct. 22; banquet on Oct. 24; and night-clubbing on Oct. 26. Info: email coshiro@lava.net.

>> Class of 1971: Updating contact list for 50th reunion. Email waipahuhs71@gmail.com; or mail to Waipahu High School Class of ‘71, c/o Cambe Corp., Executive Plaza, Suite 201, 6700 Kalanianaole Highway, Honolulu, HI 96825.

>> Class of 1972: 65th Birthday Bash events on Oct. 11, 6:30-11 p.m., eight50, Pearl City Shopping Center, 850 Kamehameha Highway; Oct. 12, 6-11 p.m., Gordon Biersch Brewery Restaurant, Aloha Tower Marketplace; and potluck picnic, Oct. 13, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., Patsy T. Mink Central Oahu Regional Park, Waipio. Info: 676-0479.

OTHER

>> Farrington Alumni and Community Foundation: Board of Directors meet first Wednesday monthly (except July). Info: 305-5139, gogovs.com.