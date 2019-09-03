Column: Practice moving away from negative thinking

Negative thinking is a tendency to believe the worst in any situation or constantly consider worst possible scenarios. While negative thinking is a natural protective mechanism, consistently focusing on the negative can become a habit that distorts reality and causes unnecessary stress and worry. Negative thinking assists in attracting more negative things in your life to be negative about — a good reason to break this habit.

Since negative thinking is a habit, it can be changed through awareness.

Daily mission

Get the negativity out from around you.

Do you hang around with people who are negative? Do you constantly read the most fear-provoking news? Do your friends complain a lot? Do you get hooked on shows that draw you into the negative? Our culture thrives on negativity, so it’s important that you are mindful of who and what you surround yourself with. Think of ways to limit what you take in externally so that you don’t perpetuate the negative triggers internally.

As well, consciously practice gratitude. It really does help. Research shows being grateful has a huge impact on your outlook and your levels of positivity. Even if you are having a difficult day, at the end of the day, find three specific things that went well. Affirming them has been proved to shift a negative reality to a more positive one. If we see good, we feel good. If we see great, great shows up at our door.

Alice Inoue is the founder of Happiness U. Visit yourhappinessu.com.