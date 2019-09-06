Law enforcement moves to tear down illegal protest camp structure near Mauna Kea camp

Law enforcement officials moved in this morning to begin tearing down an illegal wooden structure erected by a faction of activists near the main camp of the opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope, according to a report from a supporter of the protesters.

State Attorney General Clare Connors and her staff were unavailable this morning to give any further details on the law enforcement operation to remove the structure.

The structure built on a lava field near the main camp of protesters at Puu Huluhulu was a source of some division among the protesters who have been blocking the Mauna Kea Access Road to try to prevent construction of the TMT.

One group of demonstrators did most of the work assembling the building over the Labor Day weekend, but the Royal Order of Kamehameha I issued a statement Tuesday saying it does not “endorse or sanction” the building. The Royal Order established the puuhonua, or place of refuge, at Puu Huluhulu that is serving as a hub of the protest activity.

“While we remain steadfast in our commitment for the pu‘uhonua to be a safe haven for our people until we are sure our mauna is protected, we have no intention of establishing a permanent village within this refuge,” the order said in the statement.

“We have informed the individuals building the structure that neither the Royal Order of Kamehameha nor Pu‘uhonua o Pu‘uhuluhulu endorse or sanction the construction of immobile structures. We remain committed to maintaining only a temporary presence and a light footprint within the boundaries of the Pu‘uhonua.”

Hawaiian Homes Commission Chairman William J. Aila announced Tuesday that law enforcement officials had notified the activists that the structure is unpermitted.

“Unauthorized structures on all DHHL lands statewide are addressed in a consistent manner,” Aila said in his statement. “Following a posted Noticed To Vacate, DHHL will remove the structure as soon as resources become available.”