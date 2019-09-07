TMT protesters summon re-enforcements, predicting police action at Mauna Kea

HILO >> Opponents of the Thirty Meter Telescope who are camped at the Mauna Kea Access Road are predicting law enforcement will move in as early as Monday the clear the road and the nearby encampment, and the activists have summoned reinforcements.

In a summons or kahea issued Friday night and shared thousands of times on social media, the protesters said they have heard from “multiple sources” that the clearing operation may begin as early as predawn Monday morning, and the Daniel K. Inouye Highway also known as Saddle Road may be closed as early as Sunday.

Law enforcement is expected to meet with state and county officials Sunday to plan the operation, according to the bulletin from Pu’uhonua o Pu’uhuluhulu Maunakea, an umbrella organization which has handled most communications for the activists.

The bulletin urges people who respond to the summons to bring gear for camping under harsh conditions and to be committed to the non-violent protest tactics known as kapu aloha.

State Attorney General Clare Connors, Hawaii County Mayor Harry Kim and Hawaii County Police Chief Paul Ferreira were not immediately available for comment.

The activists last week predicted the Hawaii National Guard and law enforcement agencies from outside the state would be used to clear the road and the protester encampments, but did not give a specific time frame.

The access road has been closed since July 15, and 38 people were arrested July 17 as they blocked the roadway to prevent construction equipment from reaching the summit to begin site work for the $1.4 billion TMT project. Mauna Kea is considered sacred by some Hawaiians, and the protesters believe the construction of the telescope would be a desecration.