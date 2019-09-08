Alleged drunk driver crashes into Honolulu ambulance, injures paramedic

A 55-year-old paramedic suffered serious injuries early this morning when his ambulance — with lights and siren on — was broadsided by an alleged drunk driver while transporting a patient to a hospital, according to Dean Nakano, chief of the city’s Emergency Services Department.
The collision occurred around 2 a.m. today near the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Punchbowl Street, which is near Queen’s Medical Center.
The injured paramedic is a 17-year, EMS veteran, who was in the back of the ambulance with the patient, Nakano said. He is expected to make a full recovery.
Neither the patient nor the emergency medical technician who was driving the ambulance were injured.
The damaged ambulance had to be taken out of service and replaced by a backup vehicle.
“We are very thankful that there was no loss of life,” Nakano said in a statement. “Our personnel, like all first responders, risk their lives everyday to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care to the residents and visitors here in Honolulu.”
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.