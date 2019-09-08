Alleged drunk driver crashes into Honolulu ambulance, injures paramedic

A 55-year-old paramedic suffered serious injuries early this morning when his ambulance — with lights and siren on — was broadsided by an alleged drunk driver while transporting a patient to a hospital, according to Dean Nakano, chief of the city’s Emergency Services Department.

The collision occurred around 2 a.m. today near the intersection of Vineyard Boulevard and Punchbowl Street, which is near Queen’s Medical Center.

The injured paramedic is a 17-year, EMS veteran, who was in the back of the ambulance with the patient, Nakano said. He is expected to make a full recovery.

Neither the patient nor the emergency medical technician who was driving the ambulance were injured.

The damaged ambulance had to be taken out of service and replaced by a backup vehicle.

“We are very thankful that there was no loss of life,” Nakano said in a statement. “Our personnel, like all first responders, risk their lives everyday to provide the highest level of pre-hospital care to the residents and visitors here in Honolulu.”