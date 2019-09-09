TMT protest convoy scheduled to roll through Maui today

The Maui Police Department has issued a traffic alert “due to the potential for a planned protest convoy” at 1 p.m. today regarding the construction of the $1.4 billion Thirty Meter Telescope at Mauna Kea.

The convoy is expected to start in Lahaina and travel to Kahului Airport, according to the alert, and motorists are advised to make necessary adjustments to their schedules.

MPD also warned those needing to be at Kahului Airport be prepared and leave earlier than planned.

The planned Maui convoy comes a day after TMT opponents took to Oahu’s roads to demonstrate their opposition to the telescope.

The TMT opponents on Oahu had previously obtained a permit for the “Mauna Convoy” issued jointly by the state Department of Transportation and city Department of Transportation Services.

Hundreds of vehicles left Maunalua Bay in Hawaii Kai at 9 a.m. Sunday, with protesters — who prefer to call themselves protectors — shouting “ku kia‘i mauna” as the convoy traveled to Maili.

Protesters, or protectors, meanwhile, which have been at the base of Mauna Kea Access Road since mid-July, summoned more support Sunday in preparation for a possible law enforcement sweep as early as today.