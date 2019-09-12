Small wildland fire extinguished in Kunia

Firefighters extinguished a small wildland fire today in Kunia.

About 30 firefighters responded to the fire at about 3:35 p.m. and contained it by 5:23 p.m., said Honolulu Fire Department Scot Seguirant. He said the Federal Fire Department also assisted in battling the fire.

The fire burned 14 acres and threatened some sheds, but no structures were damaged and there were no injuries, he said.