Prep football scoreboard, Sept. 13

  • Today
  • Updated 6:46 p.m.
  • 2019 September 13 SPT- Honolulu Star-Advertiser photo by Jamm Aquino/jaquino@staradvertiser.com Roosevelt slotback Shepard Kekahuna (4) rushes the ball against the Pac-5 Wolf Pack during the first half of a division II high school football game on Friday, September 13, 2019 at Aloha Stadium in Halawa.
Click the links for Hawaiiprepworld.com’s live blogs

Roosevelt 21, Pac-Five 0, 3Q

Rough Riders TDs: Myka Kukahiwa (1, 10, 20)

Kailua 18, Buckeye Union 6, 2Q

Surfriders TDs: Cameron Friel (27), Koali’i Kohatsu (65), Samson Rasay (17). Hawks TDs: Dillian Foster (4).

Damien 14, Leilehua 7, 2Q

Mules TDs: Kalei Akagi (41). Monarchs TDs: Jarvis Natividad (14), Apereamo Sulu (36).

Kaiser 17, Kaimuki 6, 2Q

Bulldogs TDs: Jonah Fa’asoa (35). Cougars TDs: Kamakana Mahiko (8), Dre Falls (21).

‘Iolani vs. Waipahu @ Aloha Stadium, 7:30

Kapolei @ Campbell, 7:30

Castle @ Radford, 7:30

Moanalua @ Aiea, 7:30

