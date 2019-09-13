Prep football scoreboard, Sept. 13

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]
.
• Roosevelt 21, Pac-Five 0, 3Q
Rough Riders TDs: Myka Kukahiwa (1, 10, 20)
.
• Kailua 18, Buckeye Union 6, 2Q
Surfriders TDs: Cameron Friel (27), Koali’i Kohatsu (65), Samson Rasay (17). Hawks TDs: Dillian Foster (4).
.
• Damien 14, Leilehua 7, 2Q
Mules TDs: Kalei Akagi (41). Monarchs TDs: Jarvis Natividad (14), Apereamo Sulu (36).
.
• Kaiser 17, Kaimuki 6, 2Q
Bulldogs TDs: Jonah Fa’asoa (35). Cougars TDs: Kamakana Mahiko (8), Dre Falls (21).
.
• ‘Iolani vs. Waipahu @ Aloha Stadium, 7:30
• Kapolei @ Campbell, 7:30
• Castle @ Radford, 7:30
• Moanalua @ Aiea, 7:30
