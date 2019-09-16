Hurricane Kiko weakens in East Pacific

No longer a major hurricane, Kiko continues to move toward the Central Pacific.

With maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, Hurricane Kiko was centered about 2,060 miles east of Hilo at 5 a.m. today while moving west at 5 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Kiko is expected to continue on its current track through tonight, but a west-southwestward motion is forecast for Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a turn back to the west on Wednesday, the NHC said. Gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from Kiko’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles.