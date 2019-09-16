Hurricane Kiko weakens in East Pacific

No longer a major hurricane, Kiko continues to move toward the Central Pacific.
With maximum sustained winds of 105 mph, Hurricane Kiko was centered about 2,060 miles east of Hilo at 5 a.m. today while moving west at 5 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Kiko is expected to continue on its current track through tonight, but a west-southwestward motion is forecast for Tuesday and Tuesday night, followed by a turn back to the west on Wednesday, the NHC said. Gradual weakening is expected during the next couple of days.
Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 15 miles from Kiko’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 60 miles.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.