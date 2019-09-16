 Column: Adult corrections officers work hard under intense pressure | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Island Voices

Column: Adult corrections officers work hard under intense pressure

  • By Dr. Charmaine Bissen
  • Today
  • Updated 2:19 a.m.

Regarding the current severe staff shortage of adult correctional officers (ACOs) at Maui Community Correctional Center (MCCC), I would like to recognize our dedicated public servants who work in the jail and prison system statewide. Read more

Previous Story
Letter: Priorities on health care need to change

Scroll Up