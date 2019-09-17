Forecasters monitor 3 storms in East Pacific, including weakening Hurricane Kiko

Kiko barely maintained it’s hurricane status and is expected to weaken into a tropical storm today in the East Pacific, one of three storms in the region being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.

At 5 a.m. today, Kiko has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, was located 1,060 miles west-southwest of Baja California and about 1.975 miles southeast of Hilo, and was moving west-southwest at 5 mph. Forecasters said that hurricane-force winds extend up to 15 miles from Kiko’s center while tropical storm-force winds extend up to 60 miles.

The storm is expected to weaken today and strengthen back to a Category 1 hurricane by Thursday. But by the end of the week, Kiko is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm as it approaches the Central Pacific.

The hurricane center in Miami is also monitoring Tropical Storm Lorena, which formed overnight just south of Mexico, and tropical depression 14-E, also south of Mexico.

Closer to Hawaii, the Central Hurricane Center in Honolulu is monitoring three weather systems far from the state. Two of the systems have a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days, while the third has 40 percent chance, forecasters said.