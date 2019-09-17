Forecasters monitor 3 storms in East Pacific, including weakening Hurricane Kiko

Kiko barely maintained it’s hurricane status and is expected to weaken into a tropical storm today in the East Pacific, one of three storms in the region being monitored by the National Hurricane Center.
At 5 a.m. today, Kiko has maximum sustained winds of 75 mph, was located 1,060 miles west-southwest of Baja California and about 1.975 miles southeast of Hilo, and was moving west-southwest at 5 mph. Forecasters said that hurricane-force winds extend up to 15 miles from Kiko’s center while tropical storm-force winds extend up to 60 miles.
The storm is expected to weaken today and strengthen back to a Category 1 hurricane by Thursday. But by the end of the week, Kiko is expected to weaken back to a tropical storm as it approaches the Central Pacific.
The hurricane center in Miami is also monitoring Tropical Storm Lorena, which formed overnight just south of Mexico, and tropical depression 14-E, also south of Mexico.
Closer to Hawaii, the Central Hurricane Center in Honolulu is monitoring three weather systems far from the state. Two of the systems have a 20 percent chance of developing into a tropical cyclone in the next five days, while the third has 40 percent chance, forecasters said.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.