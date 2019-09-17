Honolulu police arrest work furlough inmate missing for a month

Honolulu police have arrested a 33-year-old work furlough inmate in Kalihi after she failed to return to the Women’s Community Correctional Center a month ago.

Police arrested Brandi Ho Monday afternoon on suspicion of second-degree escape.

Ho was out on a Project Bridge furlough program pass and failed to return to the correctional facility on Aug. 7. The program is designed to help female offenders transition back to society through employment, education and substance abuse treatment.

She is serving time for forgery, theft and attempted theft.