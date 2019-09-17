Man pleads guilty to child porn possession

A 42-year-old Honolulu man pleaded guilty today to possession of child pornography on the second day of trial in federal court.

Aaron A. Hood’s jury trial ended after he pleaded guilty to the single count of possession of child pornography, but the trial also involved a separate charge of production of child pornography.

The parties agreed to a recommended sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and 25 years of supervised release.

He will be sentenced Jan. 30 before U.S. District Judge Leslie Kobayashi.

The government alleged in trial Hood met a 14-year-old female runaway Jan. 23, 2016, outside a Waikiki store where he worked, U.S. Attorney Kenji Price said in a news release.

For four days, he provided her with cocaine, marijuana and alcohol, had her stay in an apartment behind the store for which he had access. He engaged in sexual activity with the girl, and took photos and videos of her engaged in sexually explicit conduct, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in the news release.

This is the second child pornography case that the Hawaii U.S. Attorney’s Office has tried within the past month.

A federal jury found on Aug. 27 Grant Manaku, 34, of Kauai, guilty of one count of child pornography.