Recipe: Tarragon Chicken With Orzo and Chives

Fresh herbs, poultry and a little vermouth are all you need for this simple French dish that is full of flavor. Use a skillet that just fits the chicken in one layer. If it is too large, the sauce will evaporate.

TARRAGON CHICKEN WITH ORZO AND CHIVES

By Linda Gassenheimer

2 (6-ounce) boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tablespoons flour

2 teaspoons olive oil

1/2 cup sliced carrots

1/2 cup sliced onion

2/3 cup dry vermouth

2/3 cup fat-free chicken broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

1-1/2-teaspoons dried tarragon

1 tablespoon half-and-half

>> Orzo:

1/2 cup orzo

1 teaspoon olive oil

2 tablespoons chopped chives

Salt and pepper, to taste

Remove visible fat from chicken and dredge in flour. Shake off excess.

Heat oil in nonstick skillet over medium-high. Add chicken, carrots and onion. Brown chicken; turn and brown other side. Remove to plate.

Add vermouth to skillet and reduce about 30 to 40 seconds. Add chicken broth and reduce by half, about 1 minute. Add salt and pepper. Return chicken to pan to cook through, 3 to 4 minutes. Remove to plate.

Sprinkle tarragon into sauce and cook a few seconds to warm. Add half-and-half; mix well. Spoon sauce over chicken.

>> To make orzo: Bring 3 to 4 quarts water to a boil over high heat. Add orzo and boil 8 to 9 minutes.

Remove 2 tablespoon water to a bowl; add olive oil and mix.

Drain orzo and add to bowl; stir in chives, salt and pepper. Serve with chicken. Serves 2.

Approximate nutritional information, per serving, for chicken: 339 calories,10 g total fat, 2.2 g saturated fat, 111 mg cholesterol, 414 mg sodium, 13.4 g carbohydrate, 1.7 g fiber, 3 g sugars, 39 g protein. For orzo: 232 calories, 3.1 g total fat, 0.5 g saturated fat, no cholesterol, 3 mg sodium, 42.7 g carbohydrate, 1.9 g fiber, 1.5 g sugars, 7.5 g protein.