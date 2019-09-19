Board of Water Supply installing 59 new fire hydrants in Kailua

The installation of 59 new fire hydrants in Kailua is scheduled to begin in October, according to the Honolulu Board of Water Supply.

The new fire hydrants should improve fire protection for Kailua residents, but will require lane closures that will last well into next year.

Road work by the board’s contractor, MEI Corp., is scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The installations are expected to be completed in the third quarter of 2020.

The following areas will be impacted: Uluoa Street, North Kainalu Drive, South Kainalu Drive, Auwinala Road, Wanaao Road, Aumoe Road, Pouli Road, Awakea Road, Kailua Road, Kuukama Street, Kuuhale Street, Kuuala Street, Kuupua Street, Kuulei Road, Ohana Street, Makua Street, Makawao Street, Ulupa Street, Mookua Street, Kapaa Street, Kaluamoo Street, Kaimi Street and Palapu Street.

Motorists and area residents are advised to expect delays and use alternate routes during construction. Questions and concerns may be directed to the BWS Construction Section at 748-5730 or emailing contactus@hbws.org.