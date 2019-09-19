Sentencing for Kealohas delayed until Halloween

A federal judge today agreed to delay the sentencing of Katherine and Louis Kealoha for their conspiracy and obstruction of justice convictions until Halloween because of ongoing settlement talks related to the couple’s upcoming trial on charges of bank fraud and a later drug-related trial involving Katherine and her brother.

The sentencing of two police officers, Derek Wayne Hahn and Minh-Hung “Bobby” Nguyen, who also were convicted with the Kealohas, will be postponed until Nov. 4, according to U.S. District Chief Judge J. Michael Seabright.

Katherine Kealoha, a former deputy prosecutor; Louis, retired Honolulu Police Department chief; and the two officers were convicted in June of conspiring to frame Katherine’s uncle for the theft of the couple’s mail box in 2013 and then lying about their actions to federal investigators.

The four had been scheduled to be sentenced earlier in October.

Attorneys would not disclose details of the settlement talks.