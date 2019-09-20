 U.S. to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates after oil facility attack | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
U.S. to deploy more troops to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates after oil facility attack

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 2:35 p.m.

  • Video by Reuters

    President Donald Trump has approved sending American troops to bolster Saudi Arabia's air defenses after Saturday's attacks on the kingdom's oil facilities, which Washington has blamed on Iran, the Pentagon said.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo meets with Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Zayed al-Nahyan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Thursday.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office of the White House, today in Washington.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the Oval Office of the White House, today in Washington.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS During a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, workers fix the damage in Aramco’s oil separator at processing facility after the Sept. 14 attack in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, today. Saudi Arabia allowed journalists access today to the site of a missile-and-drone attack on a facility at the heart of the kingdom’s oil industry.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS

    During a trip organized by Saudi information ministry, workers fix the damage in Aramco’s oil separator at processing facility after the Sept. 14 attack in Abqaiq, near Dammam in the Kingdom’s Eastern Province, today. Saudi Arabia allowed journalists access today to the site of a missile-and-drone attack on a facility at the heart of the kingdom’s oil industry.

WASHINGTON >> The Pentagon says the U.S. will deploy additional troops and military equipment to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates to beef up security, as President Donald Trump has at least for now decided against any immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attack on the Saudi oil industry.

Defense Secretary Mark Esper said this is a first step, and he is not ruling out additional moves down the road.

He said it’s a response to requests from the Saudis and the UAE to help improve their air and missile defenses.

Esper and Gen. Joseph Dunford, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said details of the deployments will be determined over the coming days, but it would be a “moderate deployment” in the hundreds.

Earlier today, Trump signaled that he’s not inclined to authorize an immediate military strike on Iran in response to the attacks on the Saudi oil industry, saying he believes showing restraint “shows far more strength” and he wants to avoid an all-out war.

Trump has laid out new sanctions on the Iranian central bank.

Trump spoke just before he gathered his national security team at the White House to discuss how to respond to the weekend drone and missile attack on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia.

He left the door open a bit for a later military response, saying people thought he’d attack Iran “within two seconds.” But he says he has “plenty of time.”

