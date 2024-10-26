National Weather Service issues flood advisory for Oahu

Oahu is under a flood advisory this morning as heavy rain hits the east and windward sides of the island, according to the National Weather Service in Honolulu.

The advisory, which lasts until 7 a.m., covers Kaneohe, Ahuimanu, Kalihi, Maunawili, Manoa, Moanalua, Kahaluu, Halawa, Kailua, Aiea, Palolo, Waiahole, Waimanalo, Waikane, Pearl City, Hawaii Kai, Heeia, Nuuanu, Fort Shafter and Makiki-Tantalus.

“At 3:54 a.m., radar indicated heavy rain over the Koolaus. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour,” the advisory said.

Forecaster said the Hawaiian islands will see periods of moderate to locally heavy rain spreading northwestward across the state today and tomorrow, with isolated thunderstorms possible over the eastern end of the state.

Light to moderate tradewinds are expected through this evening, followed by “breezy trades with slightly drier conditions” next week, they said today.

In addition to the flood advisory, a high surf advisory is in effect for all eastern shores through 6 p.m. today. The weather service predicts large breaking waves of up to 8 to 12 feet this morning, declining to 7 to 10 feet this afternoon.

Meanwhile Hurricane Kristy in the East Pacific “is rapidly weakening” and expected to dissipate into a post-tropical remnant low by Sunday before reaching the Central Pacific, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Kristy, which was a major hurricane earlier this week far from land in the East Pacific, had maximum sustained winds around 75 mph with higher gusts as of this morning, forecasters said.