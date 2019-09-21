Emergency personnel respond to call for ailing man on sailboat in Makua Bay

The Honolulu Fire Department and Ocean Safety personnel responded around 1 p.m. today to a call for a 61-year-old male complaining of abdominal pain aboard a sailboat anchored about 200 feet from shore in Makua Bay, an official said.

Ocean Safety sent a jet ski out and HFD dispatched its own watercraft. The man was breathing and conscious, a fire official said.

No other details were immediately available.