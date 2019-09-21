Fire causes $19K in damage to accessory dwelling unit owned by the state

Hawaii island firefighters extinguished a structure fire Friday afternoon that resulted in $19,200 damage to state property.

The Hawaii County Fire Department sent eight units staffed with 19 personnel to 545 Ocean View Drive in Hilo, with the first unit arriving on scene at 1:27 p.m.

HFD discovered a garage with an attached accessory dwelling unit, owned by the state and leased under the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, engulfed in flames.

With a live power line down, firefighters worked to extinguish the blaze to stop it from spreading to nearby properties. The property was adjacent to a detached home on a residential property.

A rescue unit searched for residents at the structure and the surrounding buildings. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished at 1:43 p.m.

A neighbor’s vinyl fence and a car near the accessory dwelling unit were damaged by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.