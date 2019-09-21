Schofield Barracks to conduct simulated missile training with smoke trails that may be visible to public

Residents of Mililani Mauka and Wahiawa may see an unusual sight sometime between Monday through Friday — smoke trails arcing up into the sky from Army training simulating surface-to-air weapons systems.

The 25th Combat Aviation Brigade will conduct “aviation mission survivability” training within the Schofield Barracks East Range, the Army said.

During the training, simulations will be used to replicate enemy surface-to-air weapons systems in order to provide aircrews the ability to train on the identification and evasion of enemy fire while in flight.

“While the simulations will generate a smoke trail that will project skyward approximately 500 feet, they do not pose a threat and may be visible to residents of Wahiawa and Mililani Mauka,” the Army said.