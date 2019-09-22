Letter: Offering aloha isn’t being antagonistic

A protester stated that “pro-TMT” people cross Beretania Street to “instigate and be antagonistic” (“Ige shares details of death threats, warns both sides of TMT conflict to cool it,” Star-Advertiser, Sept. 14).

My group, Imua TMT, organizes those rallies. At three of our four rallies the protesters have, antagonistically, tried to physically occupy our permitted area fronting the Capitol. Furthermore, I am the only pro-TMT person I know of who has ever crossed Beretania during a rally.

The first two times I crossed to pass out water bottles. I did so because I was inspired by Max Holloway’s advice: Don’t fight, because in the end we will all be neighbors.

At the last rally, I didn’t have water so the best I could do was say aloha, which is what I did.

That protester’s desire to paint my actions in the worst light possible represents everything that is wrong with the protests, and it will not stop me from saying aloha to my neighbors or bringing them water on a hot day.

Sam King

Executive director, Imua TMT

