Man charged with attempted murder in Mililani stabbing

A 46-year-old man has been charged in connection with the stabbing of his estranged girlfriend in Mililani.

Michael P. Gibbs appeared before Judge Russel Nagata in Honolulu District Court after prosecutors charged him with second-degree attempted murder and two counts of second-degree assault. His aggregate bail is set at $1 million.

The stabbing occurred during on Waimakua Drive involving Gibbs’ 45-year-old girlfriend. The victim’s family members also described Gibbs as the father of her children.

Police said a man later identified as Gibbs stabbed his girlfriend multiple times.

A 17-year-old girl and a 20-year-old man described by family members as the victim’s daughter and daughter’s boyfriend attempted to intervene when Gibbs assaulted them, police added.

Responding officers took him into custody.

Family members said the 45-year-old woman sustained multiple stab wounds to her head, face, neck and back, according to a GoFundMe page the victim’s family created to assist her and her daughter with medical expenses.

The 17-year-old girl received nearly 100 stitches to her face for an injury she sustained in the attack.

Gibbs has a criminal history of 86 prior arrests and 37 convictions dating back to 1991.

His record includes 14 felony convictions of auto theft, assault, terroristic threatening, burglary and theft. Gibb’s criminal record also includes 17 misdemeanor convictions of abuse of a family or household member, unlawful imprisonment, violation of a protective order, assault of a police officer, criminal trespassing and criminal contempt of court.

To assist the victim and her daughter, donations can be made at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/patience-and-alysia-sallas.