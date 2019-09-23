Police arrest Kaimuki bank robbery suspect

Police arrested a 67-year-old man Monday morning who is suspected of robbing a bank at gunpoint on Sept. 13.
CrimeStoppers had issued a bulletin with a surveillance photo of a man who allegedly robbed the Kaimuki Territorial Bank on Sept. 13, and thanked the public for their help in finding the suspect.
He was arrested at 6:10 a.m. on Aala Street in Chinatown on suspicion of first-degree robbery.
Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.
The man was seen wearing what could possibly be a short black curly wig and was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun.
