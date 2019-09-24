Kiko weakens as it nears Central Pacific

Tropical Storm Kiko continues to meander westward in the direction of the Hawaiian Islands but weakened overnight.

As of 5 a.m., Kiko was 1,065 miles east of Hilo, moving northwest at 10 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. This motion is expecting to continue through today. However, Kiko could turn west-northwestward to west-southwestward is expected tonight through Wednesday night. Kiko is expected to cross into the Central Pacific this afternoon.

Additional weakening is forecast for today and Kiko is likely to become a tropical depression tonight, according to the National Weather Service. It should further weaken to a remnant low on Wednesday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from Kiko’s center.