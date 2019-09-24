Veterans home in Hilo reports scabies outbreak

An outbreak of scabies has occurred at a veterans home in Hilo on Hawaii island, but facility officials are working to mitigate the situation.

The Yukio Okutsu State Veterans Home, which is managed by Avalon Health Care Group, says it is working with the state Health Department to prevent the spread of the outbreak, and to resolve the situation as quickly as possible. Yukio did not specify when the outbreak occurred.

“Our leadership and Hilo Medical Center’s leadership are coordinating closely with the state Department of Health to address the situation,” said Yukio in a statement. “We are following all of the health department’s recommendations to ensure it is resolved as quickly as possible. Our residents, staff, and partners in health care have been informed. The health of our veterans and staff continues to be our utmost concern and primary focus.”

During the outbreak, visits are being limited, and the home’s Adult Day Health program will be temporarily closed.

A senior administrator for Avalon said it is meeting daily with an infection prevention consultant affiliated with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for guidance and support. It is also consulting with a state epidemiology specialist, who will review progress on responding to the outbreak.

“Avalon Health Care assures all efforts to resolve this situation quickly and effectively are being made,” said Yukio in a statement.

On its website, Yukio describes itself as a “post-acute care and rehabilitation service provider specifically designed to serve the special needs of veterans.” It also provides 24-hour nursing care and hospice care.