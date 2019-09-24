Iolani Palace to reopen Wednesday after bee attacks

Iolani Palace will resume tours at 9 a.m. Wednesday, the palace announced Tuesday.

The palace has been closed since Thursday after a swarm of bees stung a group of visitors, volunteers and staff members.

The palace grounds will be open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Emergency Medical Services brought a 32-year-old man to the hospital in serious condition on Thursday. He was stung multiple times on his face, head and upper extremities.

Bee specialists were immediately called to the site to work on removing them.