Flash flood watch in effect for Oahu, Kauai County; high surf advisory posted for south shores

A flash flood watch is in effect for Oahu, Kauai and Niihau through this afternoon.

The National Weather Service said a combination of deep moisture over the western part of the state and a passing upper-level disturbance is expected to produce heavy showers and thunderstorms that could lead to flash flooding.

A high surf advisory is also in effect with surf up to 5 to 9 feet forecast for south shores across the island chain.

Meteorologists warned beachgoers of hazardous ocean conditions as strong breaking waves as well as strong longshore and rip currents anticipated.

The high surf advisory is in effect until 6 p.m. Friday.

The public is urged to exercise caution and heed the advice of lifeguards.