Duane ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ Chapman says he has life-threatening heart condition

Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” has been diagnosed with a life-threatening heart condition less than three months after the death of his wife Beth Chapman following her long battle with cancer.

Chapman made the revelation on a soon-to-be-aired episode of “The Dr. Oz Show,” saying he has a pulmonary embolism.

The 66-year-old reality TV star and part-time Hawaii resident told Dr. Mehmet Oz that he found out about the diagnosis after being taken to the hospital a week and a half ago with chest pains.

Chapman was transported to the hospital from his Colorado home after feeling a pain in his chest and reportedly was undergoing diagnostic tests.

Duane initially said he was not afraid to die after Beth died on June 26 at the age of 51.

“Oh, I was afraid to die,” he told Oz. “I said ‘please let go of my heart, honey. Quit squeezing my heart.’”

According to a clip of the show, Oz told Duane “you’re a ticking time bomb,” but Chapman said he’s on the road to recovery in taking blood thinners, eating healthier and working to quit smoking.