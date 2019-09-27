Kalihi roadwork begins this evening, continues for a week

The right, northbound lane of a stretch of Kalihi Street will be closed for a week, starting this evening, for roadwork, according to the state Department of Transportation.

The lane closure between Dillingham Boulevard and North King Street will take place during the following hours:

>> Night work: 7 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. Friday night, and Monday night through the morning of Oct. 4.

>> Day work: 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Crews are scheduled to conduct resurfacing work, sidewalk reconstruction and striping of raised crosswalks.

During the daytime work this weekend, there will be sidewalk closures and detours at various locations throughout Kalihi Street, from Dillingham Boulevard to Ashford Street. Motorists should be aware that parking along Kalihi Street may be limited on Saturday morning due to events happening in the area.

Electronic message boards will be posted, and special duty police officers will be on-site to assist with traffic control and safety.

Motorists are advised to allow for extra travel time and to plan their schedules accordingly. An up-to-date list of roadwork scheduled on Oahu is available on the HDOT website.