Kauai police identify Hanalei man killed in crash

The Kauai Police Department today identified the 50-year-old Hanalei man who died in a vehicle crash in Lihue as Samson Mahuiki Jr.

On Wednesday, Mahuiki was driving a flatbed pickup truck that crossed the center line and crashed into a stone wall at the entrance of the Kauai Marriott Resort.

The official cause of his death was not released.

Bystanders administered CPR until firefighters and paramedics arrived shortly afterward.

The investigation of the crash is continuing, police said.