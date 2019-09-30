Maui Fire Department to hold wildland firefighting training in Central Maui

The Maui Fire Department is conducting wildland firefighting training today through Oct. 7, excluding the weekend in Central Maui, it announced this afternoon.

“This training involves live fire, so residents may see or smell smoke and may see flames in the training areas,” MFD said.

The exercises provide hands-on training for firefighters. They also reduce the fuel, reducing the hazard for future brush fires in any given area, MFD said in a news release.

The training will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. in an approximately 100-acre parcel in the area makai of HC&D.