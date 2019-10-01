Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> The state Attorney General’s Office relied on the police investigation and did not conduct its own criminal investigation into the shooting of Deimar Espejo by a deputy sheriff, according to a department spokesman. The information was misattributed in a story on Page B1 Sunday.

>> Markus Wessendorf, chairman of the University of Hawaii theater and dance department, joined the faculty in 2001 but didn’t get to work closely with the late Terence Knapp. Information in Sunday’s Show Biz on Page D2 was inaccurate.

>> Kary Hisashima is Maui Gold Pineapple Co. farm manager. His last name was misspelled in stories on Page M1 Sunday and Page B1 Monday.