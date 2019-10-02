Tip leads to arrest of man who allegedly fired shotgun at ex-girlfriend near Sand Island

Honolulu police arrested a 59-year-old man today in connection with Sunday’s shooting near Sand Island.

Police arrested Theodore Kim in Manoa at about 8:50 a.m. after an individual recognized him and called 911.

Police arrested him on a $20,000 bench warrant.

Charges for first-degree attempted murder involving Sunday’s shooting are pending.

Police said a woman was crossing Sand Island Access Road at about 1:45 p.m. Sunday when a male later identified as Kim told her to come with him.

Police described the woman as Kim’s ex-girlfriend.

When she refused Kim’s demand and walked toward a bus stop, he allegedly fired three shots from a shotgun at the victim.

Police said the woman did not sustain any injuries.

Kim then fled the scene in a 1998 Ford Ranger pickup truck.