2 Hawaii island swimmers found dead Thursday afternoon

Two swimmers on Hawaii island were found dead Thursday afternoon about 10 miles apart from one another.
At 1:15 p.m. the Hawaii County Fire Department arrived at Mahukona Beach Park to attend an elderly woman with no pulse who others had brought to shore. An hour later, at 2:15 p.m., the fire department was at Pololu Valley Beach responding to a reported male swimmer in distress who was also on the beach without a pulse.
In both cases civilians had assisted, but by the time the fire department and medical units arrived, both were unresponsive, were not breathing and had no pulse.
