Richard Edward ‘Dick’ Hartnett: Executive led local newspapers

Richard Edward “Dick” Hartnett, former president and CEO of Gannett Pacific and president of the Hawaii Newspaper Agency, died Sept. 21 in Sarasota, Fla., at the age of 71.

He joined Gannett in 1976 and, after other assignments, was appointed to his Gannett Pacific position in 1990. He was responsible for the publication of the Honolulu Star-Bulletin and, subsequently, The Honolulu Advertiser after its acquisition by Gannett. There he worked with Dennis Francis, now president and publisher of the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“I was saddened to learn of Dick’s passing,” Francis said. “He was an incredible leader that embraced Hawaii and truly cared about his employees. He was a mentor to me personally and contributed greatly to my professional success.”

Hartnett left Honolulu in 1993 to became president and publisher of the Battle Creek Enquirer in Michigan, and then served as circulation director-operations at the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News Agency in 1995, until he retired from Gannett in 2007.

Funeral services are scheduled for today in Jacksonville, Fla.