VIDEO: City officials provide update on proposal to turn former Aiea sugar mill site into affordable senior housing

City and County of Honolulu officials are looking to turn a former Aiea sugar mill site into Halewiliko Highlands, an affordable rental building for Hawaii’s seniors.

The city’s Council Zoning, Planning and Permitting Committee voted Sept. 26 to support a resolution to develop 3.44 acres of land at 99-385 Pohai Place into a three-story building with 140 affordable units for seniors ages 62 and older. The rentals will be offered to seniors whose household incomes are 60% or less than the area median income for Honolulu as determined by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

“We owe it to our seniors to address this huge demand (for housing),” Mayor Kirk Caldwell said.

Watch the Facebook live video for an update on the project.

In attendance:

>> Mayor Kirk Caldwell

>> Honolulu Council Chair Emeritus Menor

>> Department of Land Management Director Sandy Pfund

>> Office of Housing Executive Director Marc Alexander

>> Planning and Permitting Acting Director Kathy Sokugawa

>> Deputy Director Timothy Hiu

>> EAH Housing Vice President Kevin Carney

>> EAH Housing Project Manager Carson Schultz

>> Design Partners principal architect Keith Sawamura