Man indicted again for manslaughter charge in fatal shooting of Ewa Beach neighbor

An Oahu grand jury this week indicted a man for manslaughter and firearms-related charges after his previous charges were dismissed earlier this year by a state judge because of delays in his prosecution.

Gregory Allen Farr, 33, turned himself in to police Friday after a warrant was issued following his indictment the day before on manslaughter and firearms charges, according to Lt. Mark Matsusaka of the Honolulu Police Department’s criminal investigations division.

Farr originally was indicted in June 2018 in connection with the shooting death of his Ewa Beach neighbor, John Hasselbrink, a Navy chief petty officer.

But the original charges were dismissed without prejudice in May after a judge ruled that delays violated Farr’s right to a speedy trial.