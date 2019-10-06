Nightly closures of H-1 at Kapolei Interchange begin today

The H-1 Freeway is scheduled for nightly eastbound closures at the Kapolei Interchange for bridge work starting tonight, according to state transportation officials.

From 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. tonight through Friday morning, eastbound lanes of the H-1 will be closed nightly between the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor off-ramp (Exit 1A) and the Wakea Street onramp. The bridge work is part of the Kapolei Interchange Complex, Phase 2 project.

As a detour, eastbound motorists will be directed to Kalaeloa Boulevard via the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1A) and continue on Kapolei Parkway, Kamokila Boulevard, and Wakea Street to return to H-1 eastbound.

Additional closures this week and next week are as follows:

>> 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday: A left-lane closure will be scheduled on the H-1 Freeway eastbound between the Farrington Highway overpass and the Makakilo Drive onramp from or median work.

>> 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Oct. 13, through 18: Closure of the H-1 Freeway westbound between the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offramp (Exit 2) and the Campbell Industrial Park/Barbers Point Harbor offramp (Exit 1) for bridge work.

During the westbound closure next week, motorists are advised to take Makakilo Drive via the Makakilo/Kapolei/Kalaeloa offr-amp (Exit 2) and continue on Farrington Highway/Kamokila Boulevard, Wakea Street, and the Farrington Highway onramp to return to H-1 westbound.

Electronic message boards will be posted, and special duty police officers will assist with traffic control on-site. Emergency vehicles, first responders, and TheBus have been notified of the closures, and will not be allowed through the work zone.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation will announce major closures for the Kapolei Interchange project on a bi-weekly basis, with updates posted to the HDOT website and social media channels.