Pedestrian struck Sept. 19 on Likelike Highway has died, police say

Honolulu police say a man who was struck by a vehicle on Sept. 19 while attempting to cross Likelike Highway has died.

The man, whose age was not provided, died Saturday from injuries sustained in the incident.

Police initially reported the man was hospitalized after a 67-year-old woman struck him at the intersection of Likelike and North School Street. The woman was traveling southbound on Likelike and had the right of way when the man attempted to cross the highway from west to east and was hit.

The man was transported to a local trauma center in critical condition. Police were notified at 4:45 p.m. Saturday that the man died.

This is the 39th traffic fatality in 2019, compared to 49 during the same period last year.

Neither speed, drugs, or alcohol appear to be contributing factors to this collision. Police say an investigation is ongoing.