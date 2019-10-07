Diver, 64, dies after apparently being struck by boat off Kauai

Kauai rescuers recovered the body of a 64-year-old diver who had apparently been struck by a boat Sunday in Keoniloa Bay in Po‘pu.
The man’s identity has not been released.
Police dispatchers received a report of a boat hitting a diver around 12:40 p.m. Sunday, according to Kauai County officials. Neither a dive flag nor a visible float was present, according to a preliminary report.
Kauai firefighters and Ocean Safety Bureau personnel responded at approximately 12:50 p.m., located the diver’s body around 1:20 p.m. and transported it to Shipwreck’s Beach.
Paramedics performed advanced resuscitation efforts while en route to Wilcox Medical Center’s emergency room, where the man was pronounced dead.
