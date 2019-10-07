Hawaii Health Department issues urgent anti-vaping advisory

State health officials are urging Hawaii smokers to stop vaping amid more than 1,000 cases of lung illnesses and 18 deaths nationwide associated with e-cigarettes.

The Health Department issued an advisory today warning the public that until nationwide investigations are complete it is unsafe to vape regardless of the substance or source.

The state confirmed last week the first reported case of lung illness linked to vaping.

“Vaping is not safe, and everyone is advised to stop using vaping products until more is known about their association with serious lung disease,” said Health Director Bruce Anderson. “Parents are advised to talk with their children about the dangers of vaping, and physicians are reminded to ask their patients with symptoms of lung illness or injury about their use of e-cigarettes or their history of vaping and report cases to the Department of Health for investigation.”

An estimated 26 percent of high school youth and 16 percent of middle school youth in Hawaii currently smoke e-cigarettes.

“There is serious nationwide concern over vaping, and in Hawaii, our children are especially at risk as we have some of the highest estimated rates of e-cigarette use among our high school and middle school youth,” said Gov. David Ige in a statement. “The state is placing a high priority on investigating lung illnesses related to vaping and our Department of Health will immediately ban any products that are identified as the source of a vaping related outbreak. We will also introduce legislation to regulate these products and further restrict their access to our youth.”