Warning signs posted after hammerhead sharks spotted off North Shore beach

Lifeguards posted warning signs today at Laniakea Beach on the North Shore after multiple hammerhead sharks were spotted in nearshore waters.
The sharks were seen swimming non-aggressively about a quarter-mile from shore, the Honolulu Emergency Services Department said shortly before 2 p.m.
Swimmers and surfers in the area were warned by lifeguards on personal watercraft.
Lifeguards will reassess the situation at 5 p.m.
