Letter: No need for another unmaintained park

There is no need for more meetings and discussions regarding the proposed park at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park (“Mayor Caldwell halts work at Sherwood Forest in Waimanalo,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 2). We have many parks on this island and if this proposed park will eventually look like the existing parks, forget it.

Many people who use the parks do not clean up the used areas when leaving and the homeless bring in their trash repeatedly. Use the proposed money to maintain the parks we already have. They are a disgrace compared to other cities and states.

Bertille C. Fung

Hawaii Kai

