comscore Letter: No need for another unmaintained park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Editorial | Letters

Letter: No need for another unmaintained park

  • Today
  • Updated 7:48 p.m.

There is no need for more meetings and discussions regarding the proposed park at Waimanalo Bay Beach Park (“Mayor Caldwell halts work at Sherwood Forest in Waimanalo,” Star-Advertiser, Oct. 2). Read more

Previous Story
Column: How to reverse loss of Hawaii’s primary care doctors

Scroll Up