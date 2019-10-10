Flood advisory extended for Big Isle as moist air blankets Hawaiian Islands

Increasing showers, locally heavy at times, are in the forecast for Hawaii today, according to the National Weather Service, as deep, tropical moisture travels from east to west.

Winds are also expected to veer to the southeast today, which, combined with moisture, will make the air feel uncomfortably humid through Friday.

A flood advisory has also been issued for Hawaii island through 10:45 a.m. today due to heavy rains.

At 7:46 a.m., radar indicated a band of heavy rain along the Kau Coast and South Hilo districts. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.

Locations in the advisory include, but are not limited to, Hilo, Naalehu, Orchidlands Estates, Pepeekeo, Keaau, Ookala, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Hawaiian Acres, Glenwood and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

Today’s highs range from 82 to 87 degrees Fahrenheit, with east winds of 15 to 25 miles per hour. Tonight’s lows range from 73 to 78 degrees.

The possibility of heavy showers and thunderstorms will develop throughout the day into the night, but will likely be limited to certain areas, forecasters said. For Oahu and Kauai, heavy showers may continue through early Friday morning.

Forecasters say drier weather, along with easterly trades, should return on Saturday and last through the weekend, as the moisture moves off to the west of the state.

On Wednesday, a record high of 90 degrees was set in Hilo, breaking the previous one of 89 set in 1979. A high of 93 degrees at Kahului matched the previous record set in 1984. It was the second match in a row for Kahului this month. On Tuesday, a high of 92 degrees at Kahului matched the previous record set in 2004.