Tulsi Gabbard says process is ‘rigged,’ threatens to boycott presidential debate

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard says she may boycott next week’s Democratic presidential debate telling supporters in a videotaped message today that the Democratic National Committee and corporate media “are rigging the election.”

Gabbard said that the DNC and “their corporate media partners” rigged the 2016 Democratic primary election against Bernie Sanders and this year are trying to rig it against the American people.

“In this 2020 election, the DNC and corporate media are rigging the election again, but this time against the American people in the early voting states of Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina, and Nevada,” said Gabbard.

“They are attempting to replace the roles of voters in the early states, using polling and other arbitrary methods which are not transparent or democratic, and holding so-called debates which are not debates at all but rather commercialized reality television meant to entertain, not inform or enlighten.

“In short, the DNC and corporate media are trying to hijack the entire election process.”

Gabbard has attacked the media throughout her campaign for president, accusing the press of either ignoring or smearing her even as she frequently appears on national news shows to discuss her campaign and foreign policy issues.

She has also accused the DNC of not being transparent in its criteria for determining who qualifies for the primary debates.

Gabbard missed out on September’s debate because she wasn’t able to obtain 2% in enough qualifying polls. She narrowly made the debate stage this month, which is set for Westerville, Ohio.

However, Gabbard is in danger of missing the November debate in which the polling requirements are higher.

Her overall polling average has dropped to just 0.6%, according to a tally by Real Clear Politics.

Gabbard said she will decide whether to boycott the Oct. 15 debate in the next few days in which a dozen candidates have qualified.