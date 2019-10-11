Lt. Gov. Josh Green renders first aid to injured motorist in H-1 crash

Lt. Gov. Josh Green was on his way to Leeward Oahu this morning when he stopped on the shoulder on the H-1 freeway in Central Oahu to tend to a 36-year-old man who sustained head and facial injuries in a two-vehicle crash.

The crash occurred in the westbound lanes at about 8:40 a.m.

Green, an emergency room physician at Kohala Hospital on Hawaii island, was on his way to attend meetings to discuss the homeless crisis when he saw a white sedan partially wedged under a RRR Recycling Center truck.

“It was a pretty grisly-looking accident,” he said.

Green exited his vehicle and saw the sedan driver, a 36-year-old active duty service member, sitting outside of his damaged vehicle. The airbags of the vehicle deployed upon impact.

The driver managed to exit the vehicle on his own before Green arrived.

The truck driver, who did not sustain any injuries in the crash, handed Green first aid supplies that included gloves, pressure dressings and gauze, which the lieutenant governor used to apply pressure to a deep laceration on the sedan driver’s head.

‘“It was a pretty complex wound,” Green said adding the cut was approximately four inches long.

His security detail monitored road traffic as Green and others tended to the 36-year-old man who also sustained a fractured nose in the crash.

Emergency Medical Services arrived and took him to a hospital in stable condition. Green said the injured man will likely undergo a CAT scan and get stitches. “He’s going to have a little bit of a scar but he’ll be OK.”

“What I was most impressed about was how fast the medics got there and how caring the other guy in the accident was. People are always going to step up in Hawaii,” he added.

Green continues to serve as an emergency room physician at Kohala Hospital one weekend every month.