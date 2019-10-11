Police looking for man who robbed Waialae financial institution

Police are looking for a man who robbed a Waialae financial institution Thursday morning.
Police said the unknown suspect entered the bank at 8:20 a.m., threatened the employees and demanded money.
He left with an undiscovered amount of cash and fled on foot.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.